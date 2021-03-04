Sysco to Donate $100,000 to Support Winter Storm Recovery in Texas

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it will donate $100,000 to help Texas foodservice operators and communities recover from the recent winter storm.



Donations will be made to the American Red Cross and the Greater Houston Partnership, as well as various Texas state associations including the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Hotel and Lodging Association, Texas Health Care Association, Texas Hospital Association and Texas Assisted Living Association.

“Through these donations, Sysco hopes to support families and foodservice businesses across Texas that have suffered from the impact of the recent winter storm,” said Neil Russell, Sysco’s senior vice president, Corporate Affairs and chief communications officer. “It is our hope that these funds will help address the vast impacts felt by so many, including efforts to support frontline workers, doctors, nurses and first responders.”

In addition to the financial contributions, Sysco continues to make food donations to multiple organizations serving those in need.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059