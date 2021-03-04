HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 3, 2021

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Weekly COVID-19 Cluster Report attached

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

The charts below will be included in the Daily News Digest, Monday-Friday.

20 New COVID-19 Cases and Two Additional Deaths

DOH reports 20 new cases of coronavirus. This is the lowest statewide case count since late July 2020. There were two additional deaths reported.

O‘ahu

1 man, 60-69 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

1 woman, 70-79 yrs, underlying conditions, hospitalized

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 1, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 8 21,991 Hawai‘i 0 2,248 Maui 11 2,240 Kaua‘i 1 183 Moloka‘i 0 27 Lānaʻi 0 108 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 843 Total Cases 20 27,640++ Deaths 2 441

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/2/21 – Hawai‘i-1, Maui 11, O‘ahu-19, Kauaʻi-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on Maui and one case on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Statewide Inmate Testing Continues

COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center total active positive inmate count remains unchanged at 29. All other facility inmate populations are clear of the virus. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

9,284 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 9,284 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 5,376 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,140 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners: The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/ FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/ Email: [email protected] Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Vaccine Status in Hawai‘i and FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/ Vaccine Call Center: 808-586-8332

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations): https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting Vaccine Information: https://www.kauai.gov/vaccine

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org COVID-19 Vaccine Information: http://www.oneoahu.org/vaccine Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]