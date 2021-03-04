Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,933 in the last 365 days.

Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will present a corporate overview during the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Thursday, March 11 at 10:55 a.m. EST, in a virtual format.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event on the Sigilon website.

About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal disorders and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.


Investor Contacts
Glenn Reicin
Sigilon Therapeutics, Chief Financial Officer
glenn.reicin@sigilon.com
646-696-4344

Jennifer Porcelli
Solebury Trout
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com
646-378-2962

Media Contact
Amy Bonanno
Solebury Trout
abonanno@troutgroup.com
914-450-0349

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sigilon Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.