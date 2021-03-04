ZL Tech Named in CRN’s 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 and Security 100 lists

ZL Tech’s cloud SaaS solution is recognized among the most secure managed service providers in 2021, enabling safe digital transformation for global enterprises

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Tech, the leading information governance provider, has been recognized by CRN on both the Managed Service Provider 500 and Security 100 lists. CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, awards “the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel.”



ZL Tech’s position among the top managed service providers is reflective of its commitment to optimizing cloud performance for compliance and legal requirements. The inclusion of ZL Tech in the Security 100, which is reserved for organizations with the utmost cloud-based security expertise, exemplifies the prioritization of privacy and security throughout all ZL Tech’s solutions.

ZL Tech offers powerful and secure SaaS information management with both in-place and archive offerings. For organizations seeking to drive digital transformation, harness their data, and keep pace with the everchanging security and privacy landscape, ZL Tech provides trusted cloud management with SOC II Type 2 certification.

A Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, ZL Tech leverages Microsoft Azure to deliver the most trusted information platform for regulated industries. Services include compliance with privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, via identification and defensible deletion of personal data, as well as compliance with industry regulations such as SEC and FINRA Rules for financial institutions.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, ZL Tech enables cloud transformation for global corporations while positioning them to meet today’s most complex compliance requirements.

Click here to learn more about ZL Tech’s cloud governance solution.

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Tech’s centralized information governance platform enables organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, eDiscovery, records management, and FINRA and GDPR compliance. ZL Tech's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates all applications and billions of documents under one platform, thus eliminating today's fractured data silos which significantly raise operating costs and increase legal risk. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL Tech is a technology leader in harnessing big data for strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

Media Contact

Harper Schmidt

PAN Communications

zltech@pancomm.com

415-544-7220