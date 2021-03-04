Tech Industry Pro Tym Hanson Joins CYBRA Corporation as Director of Sales
Former Infor Sales Professional Brings Extensive Market Knowledge and Experience To Software Developer of Bar Code and RFID Solutions
Tym's mastery of sales development and management, combined with his expertise in Saas sales, makes him an ideal fit for CYBRA as we introduce new solutions for supply chain management.”YONKERS, NY, USA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYBRA Corporation, the developers of MarkMagic® Bar Code Labels, RFID Tags, and Electronic Forms Software, and Edgefinity IoT® RFID and RTLS Software announced today that Tym Hanson has joined the software developer as Director of Sales.
— Harold Brand
Tym Hanson joining CYBRA is a significant milestone for CYBRA,” says founder and CEO Harold Brand. “His experience, customer focus and mastery of sales development and management of a team of high-performance sales professionals, combined with his expertise in Saas sales, makes him an ideal fit for CYBRA at this stage in our growth, as we introduce new solutions for supply chain management.”
Tym will head CYBRA’s sales initiatives, account management, sales enablement resources, and the company’s strategic sales growth plans.
With over 10+ years of successful sales tenure at industry-leading organizations such as Apple, Xerox, and Infor, Tym joins CYBRA with a dynamic portfolio of transformative enterprise solution sales experience that promises to bring a new and inspired vision to CYBRA’s industry-leading software portfolio.
“I am delighted and honored to join CYBRA,” says Mr. Hanson. “I am extremely impressed with the breakthrough capabilities of CYBRA’s software and the early leadership position of the company in the growing market for RFID and advanced Bar Code solutions. The demand for these services is accelerating dramatically, not only in the US, but throughout the world. I am ready to help take the company to the next level.”
About CYBRA Corporation
CYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – bar code and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries.
MarkMagic® Bar Code Labels, RFID Tags and Forms Software empowers customers to design virtually any type of Auto-ID document – labels, forms, RFID tags, tickets, etc. – and print them on hundreds of types of general and specialized printers from laser to thermal to automated high speed applicators.
CYBRA’s Edgefinity IoT®, (formerly EdgeMagic) is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other tracking technologies. Edgefinity IoT provides customers with the ability to implement EPC (Electronic Product Code) compliance systems, as well as RFID track and trace applications. In addition to traditional passive RFID applications, Edgefinity IoT can be used as an all-in-one rules driven solution for the safety, security and productivity of people and assets.
CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). CYBRA Corporation is located at 28 Wells Avenue, i.park Building #3, Yonkers, NY 10701. Product information is available toll free at 1-800-CYBRA-88. CYBRA is represented by a network of value-added resellers throughout the United States and sales and support offices overseas. To request information via e-mail, write to: info@cybra.com
To learn more visit cybra.com.
Phil Andrianos
CYBRA
+1 914-963-6600
info@cybra.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn