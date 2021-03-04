Landmark Dividend and Affiliates Announce Third Data Center Acquisition from Chirisa Investments

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Dividend LLC (“Landmark”), an industry leader in the acquisition and development of real property interests and digital infrastructure, and affiliates of Landmark announced today a data center acquisition in the greater Chicago area from Chirisa Investments (“Chirisa”). The newly-acquired data center facility covers more than 105,000 square feet, including over 30,000 square feet of white space, and more than 2.4 MW of critical load.



This acquisition marks the third data center transaction that Landmark or its affiliates have completed with Chirisa, and follows the acquisition of two data centers located in the Seattle and New Jersey markets. The three Chirisa data centers offer more than 9.7 MW of critical IT load and cover more than 250,000 square feet, including 65,000 square feet of white space with ample expansion opportunities. Chirisa has executed long-term leases with an affiliate of Landmark at each location and will continue to operate each of the acquired facilities.

Landmark and its affiliates have acquired 17 data center assets in the last 12 months for total consideration of more than $400 million.

“Landmark is pleased to continue growing the partnership with Chirisa. We have expanded our data center portfolio in existing and new strategic markets through the acquisition of these three core facilities,” said Ryan Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Landmark’s Digital Infrastructure division. “The Chirisa transactions demonstrate our team’s ability to efficiently complete acquisitions in an unprecedented year filled with challenges. We look forward to building on our successful track record as we execute our strategic vision and strengthen our leadership position within the growing market of digital infrastructure investments.”

“Chirisa continues to execute on its strategy of generating strong and sustainable returns from a portfolio of attractive Digital Infrastructure real estate and operating businesses”, said Colm Piercy, Executive Chairman of Chirisa. “Landmark Dividend has been a valuable partner as we build Chirisa’s position as a leading provider of integrated communications infrastructure, digital real estate and related services to enterprise and government customers across North America and Europe.”

About Chirisa Investments

Chirisa is a global investor active across Digital Infrastructure, Cloud, Communications and Security, and Real Estate. The firm’s exceptional track record of value creation is driven by a multidisciplinary investment approach, combining deep operating expertise with extensive private investment and financing experience. Chirisa’s operating businesses include Digital Fortress, Viatel, Clyde Real Estate, DataPlex and Digiweb.

For further information on Chirisa Investments see https://www.chirisa.com

About Landmark Dividend LLC

Landmark Dividend LLC is a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company focusing on the digital infrastructure, wireless communications, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Landmark currently manages over 5,000 assets originated on behalf of Landmark, its active private investment vehicles and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK). LMRK is a publicly-traded subsidiary of Landmark Dividend LLC established to acquire, own and manage a diversified, growing portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets.

To learn more about Landmark, please visit www.landmarkdividend.com.