PCA Celebrates 45 Years Helping Industrial Facilities Achieve Maintenance, Reliability and Asset Management Excellence

The Georgia-based reliability boutique reaches a significant milestone while furthering the development of sustainable transformation methodologies

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, reliability, storeroom and asset management performance improvement solutions, today announced the advent of its 45th anniversary celebration. PCA, which was founded with a mission of offering leadership and experience to bring greater reliability and profitability to industrial operations, has enjoyed a long history of success and innovation in its 45 years. It has also amassed an impressive client list of hundreds of Fortune 50 to Fortune 500 companies globally. These companies represent a wide array of industries, including Mining, Construction, Chemicals, Plastics, Printing, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Foods, Automotive, Power Generation and Municipal Utilities.



“It has been a great honor to help so many organizations reach their reliability and maintenance goals,” said PCA President and CEO Dick DeFazio. “We have supported dozens of great clients who have grown into business leaders, and I am humbled by their continued patronage.”

Highlights of its four and one-half decades in business include:

PCA developed the Performance Plus™ Methodology, which integrates improvements in maintenance processes, practices and procedures, materials management and reliability, with robust change management techniques, including coaching, mentoring and facilitation of improvements rapidly and sustainably.

PCA’s playbooks and process models are benchmark standards for industry and best-in-class performance.

PCA and its associates have been regular participants and contributors at industry conferences including the Annual Maintenance and Reliability Conference (MARCON), the International Maintenance Conference (IMC), the yearly Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals (SMRP) Conference, the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper (TAPPI) conference, and multiple other vertical trade shows and conferences.

Among other success case studies, at MARCON 2020, PCA presented a customer success story with South Carolina-based Milliken Chemical, a subsidiary of global industrial manufacturer Milliken & Company. For the process improvement engagement, PCA helped Milliken boost maintenance services efficiency by 33%.

PCA is also gratified to have trusted relationships with some of the largest private equity firms which own multi-billion dollar industrial companies. These PE firms rely on PCA to help improve operations at their portfolio companies.

“PCA’s longevity is due to the loyalty of our clients and the dedication to excellence of our associates,” said Dick DeFazio. “We strive to make PCA a great place to work, and our associates reward us with their commitment to helping clients achieve sustainable improvements in reliability. We look forward to our continued success.”

About Performance Consulting Associates, Inc.

Since 1976, Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA) has been providing maintenance and reliability “best practice” support to global manufacturing corporations across all industries. Based in Duluth, Georgia, PCA has more than four decades of expertise serving clients from the plant floor to the C-suite by delivering engineering and consulting services for Asset Reliability, MRO Stores and Maintenance Management. For more on PCA’s solutions and services, please visit www.pcaconsulting.com.

