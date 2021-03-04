Pluralsight Promotes Lindsay Bayuk to Chief Marketing Officer

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology workforce development company, today announced the promotion of Lindsay Bayuk to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) effective immediately. Reporting to Pluralsight co-founder and CEO Aaron Skonnard, Bayuk was promoted after serving as interim CMO and, prior to that, Vice President of Portfolio Marketing.



“Since joining Pluralsight over four years ago, Lindsay has been a tremendous leader in the marketing organization and a valuable partner to the business. Her contributions have spanned from spearheading the foundation of our enterprise expansion, to building Pluralsight’s product marketing arm, and to helping create and deliver Pluralsight LIVE, our annual user conference,” said Skonnard. “Lindsay is a modern and customer-centric marketer with a deep understanding of Pluralsight's products. Her B2B SaaS experience combined with her passion to serve our customers will bring significant benefit to Pluralsight as CMO.”

Bayuk joined Pluralsight in 2016 as the company’s first Vice President of Product Marketing and to lead the development of the company’s initial enterprise positioning. She later broadened her scope to include all brand and content marketing, social, integrated marketing, analyst relations and customer advocacy.

As CMO, Bayuk will oversee Pluralsight’s global marketing organization and lead a team that is responsible for the development and execution of Pluralsight’s brand, demand generation, and customer marketing.

Prior to joining Pluralsight, she was previously a product marketing and product management leader at several fast-growth SaaS startups. A graduate from the Honors College at Arizona State University, Bayuk holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today’s most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), visit pluralsight.com .

