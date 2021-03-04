Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 968 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,848 in the last 365 days.

Stellantis publishes its 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F and the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Groupe PSA

/EIN News/ --

Stellantis publishes its 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F and the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Groupe PSA

Amsterdam, March 4, 2021 – Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that it has published its 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F and filed its Form 20-F, including the financial statements of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Stellantis’s Annual Report and Form 20-F are available under the Investor tab on Stellantis’s website at https://www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.1 Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

Stellantis also announced today that it has published the Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Groupe PSA for the year ended December 31, 2020 which have been furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K and are available under the Investor tab on Stellantis’s website at https://www.stellantis.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

  @Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis

For more information contact:

Claudio D’AMICO: +39 334 7107828 - claudio.damico@stellantis.com
Karine DOUET: +33 6 61 64 03 83 -karine.douet@stellantis.com
Valérie GILLOT: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com
Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621 - shawn.morgan@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com



1              The 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F, including information concerning The Netherlands as Home Member State, and the Form 20-F and related exhibits are available on the Company’s website (www.stellantis.com) at https://www.stellantis.com/en/investors/reporting/sec-filings


Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellantis publishes its 2020 Annual Report and Form 20-F and the 2020 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Groupe PSA

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.