Cobb County School District Virtual Job Fair 2021 for K-12 Teacher recruitment, Registration opens on March 8th.
Cobb County School District (CCSD), GA has announced their Virtual Job Fair 2021. This virtual job fair is being hosted on Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform.IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobb County School District (CCSD), one of the largest school systems in the United States have announced the schedule for the 2021 Virtual Job Fair for recruiting K-12 Teachers. The Cobb County School District is the largest employer in the Cobb County with around 13,371 employees of whom 7,103 are teachers. Cobb County School District is hosting the virtual job fair on Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair Platform which enables job seekers to use Microsoft Teams to interact with Principals and Recruiters during the event.
CCSD aims to recruit 500 teachers in various disciplines and the event could be possibly one of the largest virtual job fairs in the country. Thousands of job seekers are expected to participate in this virtual fair and online registration for the event will open on March 8, 2021. Registration closes on March 21, 2021.
Candidates can register for the CCSD virtual job fair using this link: https://www.cobbk12.org/page/294/employment.
On completing the registration, job seekers will get access to the job fair on Cynaptx platform and they can access the job boards available for each School/Booth. Job Seekers can request one on one meetings with the Principals/Recruiters at each school and also share their resume documents. Job Seekers can register for group sessions as well. Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. Candidates can either download the Microsoft Teams app or use it on the browser.
Candidates can contact Cobb County School District for any assistance regarding the job fair. Candidates can also visit: https://cobbk12.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=68 for more details about the job fair.
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is used by several school districts in the United States for hosting virtual events. Cynaptx covers end to end activities involved in organizing a virtual job fair including Surveys and Analytical Reports.
Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair Platform