Energy Industry Congratulates President Nyusi of Mozambique, Backs Africa Oil & Power Capacity Building Initiatives

The African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) commends H.E. President Nyusi on receiving the Africa Oil & Power ‘Person of the Year’ award for 2020, to be presented on March 8; President Nyusi has demonstrated admirable long-term thinking, dedication to local content, and political will to empower the private sector; Online technical workshops run by Africa Oil & Power will drive capacity building and local knowledge transfer.

The African Energy Chamber wishes to congratulate His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, on his acceptance of Africa Oil & Power’s ‘Person of the Year’ award for 2020, to be presented on March 8 in Maputo. The Chamber stands behind the President and his administration as they work to effect real change in Mozambique through building an inclusive and sustainable energy sector, that generates benefits for all.

Africa Oil & Power on 8-9 March will hold a Presidential Award Ceremony and Technical Workshops in Maputo and with global online participation, in order to celebrate the work of the President and the Mozambican government, and to support capacity building and knowledge transfer in the energy industry in Mozambique. The African Energy Chamber – along with the entire private sector in the country – is firmly in support of these initiatives, and endorses Africa Oil & Power in its work in Mozambique.

The nation’s energy sector – including exploration and production, LNG processing, gas networks, power infrastructure and services – is at a critical point in its development. Many African countries have walked this road, providing valuable experience that can be used to shape the Mozambican sector. But the Chamber recognizes that it is the drive, leadership and insight of those in charge that will determine Mozambique’s path and future success. President Nyusi has demonstrated admirable long-term thinking, dedication to local content, and political will to empower the private sector and the Mozambican people to create prosperity through energy. It is for this reason that he is a worthy recipient of Africa Oil & Power’s important award.

The African Energy Chamber encourages all businesses and individuals interested in participating in, and contributing to Mozambique’s success to take part in the online award ceremony and workshops on March 8-9. Registration is free at www.MZGasandPower.com.

“Such initiatives represent what the Chamber believes to be the future of events in Africa. This is not about just building a stage and setting up a talking shop. This is about driving a movement that genuinely creates opportunities for Mozambicans and Africans. It’s about focusing on attracting investment into the country, building a narrative about the country, giving a voice to companies that invest that they must be respected, supporting local companies that need contracts, and communities that need jobs and want to contribute to the growth of the country. That is what Africa Oil & Power is doing and we will support their unique and results-driven approach,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

“We see Mozambique as a global natural gas development center, with generations of people and the whole region set to benefit. Thanks to the work of President Nyusi and his government in encouraging the growth of the sector, Mozambique is now very well placed to engage with more foreign investors, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and OPEC, but most importantly to use its gas to develop its economy, create jobs, business opportunities and bring people out of poverty. This President is on the right path and we must support him,” concluded Ayuk.

President Nyusi has now joined an exclusive club with regard to African energy leadership. Previous recipients of this award include H.E. President of Senegal Macky Sall in 2019 and H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, in 2018.

The Chamber pledges to work with the Mozambican government, Africa Oil & Power, and local associations such as the CTA and the Mozambican Oil and Gas Chamber, to advance the cause of natural gas as a sustainable fuel for development and a critical part of the energy transition in Africa. This resource will provide for positive change, including reduction of energy poverty and greater inclusion of women in energy and the workforce.

Find out more about the African Energy Chamber and its work at www.EnergyChamber.org. Register for the online awards and workshops at www.MZGasandPower.com and read more about Mozambique’s growing energy sector at www.AfricaOilandPower.com.