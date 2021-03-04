The St. Regis Almasa Opens its Doors in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital

St. Regis Hotels and Resorts (www.StRegis.com), part of Marriott International (www.Marriott.com), today announced the opening of The St. Regis Almasa with the rebranding of the Almasa Hotel. Located in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, The St. Regis Almasa is poised to become the best address in the heart of the up-and-coming city, which is slated to be the new face of Cairo and the administrative and financial hub of Egypt.

“We are delighted to bring our iconic St. Regis brand to the New Administrative Capital together with the National Authority for Management & Investment,” said Guido De Wilde, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “This opening is a significant milestone in our journey and underscores the tremendous trust and confidence our owners have in us and in the power of our luxury brands in the region.”

General Sherif Salah El-Din Chairman of The National Authority for Management & Investment said, “The National Authority for Management and Investment is excited to collaborate with Marriott International to bring the classic sophistication of the St. Regis brand to the New Administrative Capital of Egypt. The St. Regis Almasa will play a significant role in giving the tourism industry much-needed support and will become the new destination for luxury hospitality in Egypt, playing host to the country’s most coveted events, conferences and summits.”

Showcasing timeless design and exquisite architecture, The St. Regis Almasa offers 270 rooms, 90 suites, 60 apartments and 14 villas, all featuring a private balcony or patio overlooking the pool and surrounding lush green landscape. The hotel’s classic aesthetic blends effortlessly with an elegant palate of rich fabrics to create a refined environment of luxury and comfort. Guests will enjoy the brand's signature Butler Service, which offers around-the-clock anticipatory service and customizes each guest's stay according to their tastes and preferences.

The St. Regis Almasa boasts a 42,000-square-foot convention center that hosts official government conventions and events, as well as official foreign presidents’ and delegation visits. The Convention Center includes three ballrooms with separate entrances, dedicated bridal suites, nine meeting rooms and six VIP lounges with access to a private restaurant. It also features The Summit Hall, which is renowned for hosting heads of states, and Teatro Al Asema, a state-of-the-art spectator venue. The hotel is also ideally situated a short distance from Egypt’s ministerial district and the new Arts and Culture hub which is home to the Grand Opera House, Egypt’s Capitals Museum and the Capital Library.

Dining venues at The St. Regis Almasa include La Sponda, offering true Italian charm and flavor, and Café Royal situated in the heart of the lobby serving the St. Regis brand’s signature Afternoon Tea ritual. The hotel also anticipates introducing new concepts and distinctive culinary experiences.

The St. Regis Almasa’s leisure facilities cater to all ages, featuring indoor and outdoor swimming pools and an artificial beach with waves. Guests can escape to the Trio Club House, an exquisite retreat housing a luxurious spa. The spa has eight tranquil treatment rooms offering a range of holistic treatments, a Moroccan Hammam, sauna and steam rooms and a fitness center with a separate space for ladies and a kids club.

True to the legacy of the iconic brand, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to encompass the hallmarks of the brand such as its rich traditions and rituals to bring to life a complete brand experience over the next few months.

