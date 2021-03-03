Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom to Address Legislature, People of California in Evening State of the State Address Next Week

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Following a weeks-long tour of vaccination sites, public schools and small businesses around the state, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his third State of the State Address on Tuesday evening in a virtual presentation to the California Legislature from Los Angeles County.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

A satellite feed will be available for TV stations wishing to carry the address live. Information on the feed will be shared early next week.

**NOTE: Credentialed media are invited to attend in person, though there will not be a media availability. The event is open to credentialed media only. Credentialed members of the press interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 – no exceptions. Members of the press will receive an email early next week with details for the event and information on public health and physical distancing requirements for covering the event.

