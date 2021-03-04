Contract Research Organization Services Market to Reach USD 90,926.3 Million at 11.4% CAGR by 2026; Increasing R&D Activities to Augment Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Contract Research Organization Services Market Research Report Covance Inc., PSI, ICON plc, IQVIA, Medpace, Parexel International Corporation, KCR S.A, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Clintec, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Are and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contract Research Organization Services Market size is slated to hit USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials across the globe will be the primary force propelling this market in the forthcoming years. Contract research services are provided by organizations that specialize in providing outsourced clinical research services to biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies.

The demand for CRO services is on the rise owing to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of clinical trials registered on its International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) from Europe, Western Pacific, and the Americas were higher than most other regions in 2018. In Western Pacific, for instance, the registered trials were numbered at 14,655, while in Africa they were only 630. Japan and China have seen a meteoric rise in number of trial registrations since 2015, the WHO notes. Thus, steady rise in the number of clinical trials, especially in Asia-Pacific, is touted to be one of the major CRO services market trends in the near future.





Strategic Partnerships to Add New Energy to the Market Competition

According to the CRO services market forecast, competition in this market is likely to get characterized by the rising instances of strategic collaborations between companies. “These partnerships are elevating the potential of this market and diversifying the choice of products for consumers”, says one of our lead analysts.

Dearth of Professionals in CRO Industry to Hold Back Market Growth

According to Dietmar Eglhofer, CEO of the Austrian CRO services leader VIARES, the CRO industry is unable to reach its full potential due to falling number of clinical research associates (CRAs) in the industry. The situation is worsening as industry leaders are not paying adequate attention to creating and developing new talent, he states.

He further argues that since the existing pool of CRAs is limited, companies often resort to poaching which has spiked the attrition rate in the industry. Industry leaders are searching for ways to overcome this challenge and one of the solutions being implemented in use of technology. However, Eglhofer is sceptical of this move as he believes that advancements in technologies outpace the upskilling rate of CRAs and training them might prove counterproductive. Thus, shortage of CRAs and other trained professionals is emerging as a serious impediment in the CRO services market growth.





North America to Occupy a Commanding Position in the Market; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the contract research organization services market share in the coming decade owing to increasing investment in R&D activities by government organizations in the region. In addition to that, development of advanced therapies, spreading health awareness, and rising incidence of chronic diseases will further drive this regional market.

In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by high R&D investment by large pharmaceuticals biotechnology giants operating in the region. Asia-Pacific is foreseen to grow at an impressive CAGR on account of availability of diverse people for clinical trials and increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.





Prominent Players Covered in the Contract Research Organization Services Market Report:

Covance Inc.

PSI

ICON plc

IQVIA

Medpace

Parexel International Corporation

KCR S.A

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Clintec

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Discovery Pre-Clinical Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Cardiology Infectious Disease Metabolic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Medical Device Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World







