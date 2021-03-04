Immunoglobulin Market to Exhibit CAGR of 7.0% and Hit USD 18,378.0 Million by 2025; Rising Awareness Regarding Immunoglobulins to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Immunoglobulin Market Key Players Studied In this Report are Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), CSL Behring, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., LFB SA, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

According to the report, Immunoglobulin market size is projected reach USD 18,378.0 Million by 2025. Global Immunoglobulin market was USD 10,750.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period set between 2019 to 2025. R The increasing diagnosis rates owing to escalating awareness regarding the treatment of immunoglobulins will have a tremendous effect on the market during the forecast period.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.





Introduction of Advanced Therapeutic to Augment Growth

The launch of novel advanced drugs such as CUVITRU and BIVIGAM by Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) and ADMA Biologics Inc., respectively will impel manufactures to innovative drugs and give competition to the rival companies, which, in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The increasing adoption of immunoglobulin therapy as the first line of treatment for the primary immunodeficiency and other rare immunological and neurological diseases will be a critical factor in promoting the growth of the market.

The growing focus on the diagnosis of immune disorders will foster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of numerous viruses and diseases has led to pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The growing efficiency of immunoglobulin as an effective treatment option for several diseases such as primary immunodeficiency and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) will positively enable speedy expansion of the market in the foreseeable future.





The market in North America generated a revenue of US$ 6,291.5 Mn in 2017 and is and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the acceptance of immunoglobulin as a first line of treatment for many critical immune disorders.

Rising Patient Population to Aid Expansion in North America

The increasing number of patients and the growing demand for novel therapies will further aid the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the largest share in the market owing to the demand for intravenous (IV) in the developing nations.

The increasing healthcare expenditure and rising investment for advanced immunoglobulins will further enable growth in the region. The Middle and Africa is likely to expand in the forthcoming years owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in the region.





Key Players:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.





Global Immunoglobulin Market Segmentations:

By Route of Administration

Intravenous (IV

Subcutaneous (SC))

By Indication

Primary Immunodeficiency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN))

By Form:

Liqui

Lyophilized

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





