Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Projected to Hit USD 4,612.1 Million and Surge at 4.3% CAGR by 2026; Awareness Campaigns Conducted to Spread Awareness Regarding the Condition to Propel Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Research Report Applied Behavior Consultants, Allergan, Pfizer Inc., Q BioMed Inc, Fusion Autism Cente, AstraZeneca, Hopebridge, LLC., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Behavior Innovations, Eli Lilly and Company, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. and other key market players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “ Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market ”: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026,” the global market is likely to reach US$ 4,612.1 Mn by 2026 owing to the rising incidence of autism spectrum disorder worldwide. The report provides valuable insights into the global market trends and factors that are directly affecting the growth of the market. As per the report, the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market was worth US$ 3,293.0 Mn in 2018. Considering the increasing awareness programs regarding this particular disorder and less availability of treatment options, the global market is expected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

The report further states that the number of children diagnosed with autism is increasing day by day across the globe. This, combined with favorable reimbursement scenario, will increase the demand for applied behavioral analysis therapies. Such therapies aid in improving learning and physical disabilities in autistic children. Furthermore, FDA approvals of numerous medicines that are used to manage autism spectrum disorder are expected to propel the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Autistic Disorder Segment to Witness Growth Owing to the Rising Prevalence of the Disease

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is grouped into drug therapy and communication and behavioral therapy in terms of treatment type. Amongst these, the communication and behavioral therapy segment was in the leading position in the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that it will retain its position throughout the forecast period.

In terms of type, the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is classified into Asperger syndrome, autistic disorder, pervasive development disorder, and others. Out of these, the autistic disorder segment procured the highest autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share in the year 2018. It is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of this disorder.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Fusion Autism Center Opens its New Therapy Center to Provide Pediatric Services

Several renowned market players have begun investing huge sums in the research and development of advanced and effective drugs for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder. This will contribute to the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market growth in the coming years. Below are three latest initiatives that have been recently taken by the prominent market players to drive global market sales.

Fusion Autism Center (FAC), a mental health service provider, based in the U.S.A., announced in February 2019 that it has successfully expanded its center-based services of Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy for kids on the autism spectrum. The new center is built in Augusta so that it would provide much-needed services to the communities with special needs residing in the area. Apart from that, FAC has its centers in Roswell, Woodstock, Cumming, Peachtree, and Duluth.





Quick Buy Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101207





Q BioMed Inc., a prominent developer of biomedical assets, based in New York, announced in June 2018 that it has applied for Orphan Drug status with European and the U.S. regulators for QBM-001, the company’s pediatric autism drug.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., a multinational healthcare company, headquartered in Switzerland, announced that the FDA has approved Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its oral medication balovaptan in January 2018. The investigational oral medicine has the potential to improve communication and interaction abilities of those affected with autism spectrum disorder.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Applied Behavior Consultants,

Allergan,

Pfizer Inc.,

Q BioMed Inc,

Fusion Autism Center,

AstraZeneca,

Hopebridge, LLC.,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Behavior Innovations,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.,

other prominent market players.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/autism-spectrum-disorder-therapeutics-market-101207





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such As Partnerships, Mergers, & Acquisitions Regulatory Framework by Key Countries Global Reimbursement Scenario and Economic Cost Burden for the Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder by Key Countries/Region

Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Autistic Disorder Asperger Syndrome Pervasive Developmental Disorder Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Type Communication & Behavioral Therapies



Applied behavior analysis (ABA) Speech & Language Therapy Occupational Therapy Others



Drug Therapies



Antipsychotic Drugs SSRIS Stimulants Sleep Medications Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!





Have a Look at Related Reports:

MicroRNA Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Instruments and Kits & Reagents) By Application (Isolation & Purification, Detection & Quantification, Disease Diagnostics, and Others) and By End User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Nurse Call Systems Company Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Telerehabilitation Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Chronic Diseases, and Others), By End-User (Healthcare Facilities and Homecare); and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Active Wound Care Market Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Biological Skin Equivalents, Growth Factors, Biological Dressings, Others), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Lower Limb Ulcers), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



