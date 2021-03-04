Premium US Flag Embroidered Stars Durable Outdoor American Old Glory Launched

A newly updated US flag product range has been launched on Amazon as part of Rushmore Rose USA’s 5th anniversary. They are known for their quality flags made in the USA from premium materials and outstanding customer service.

/EIN News/ -- Wyomissing, United States , March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rushmore Rose USA has celebrated its 5th anniversary with a newly updated product range on Amazon. They offer premium-quality American flags that are 100% made in the USA, allowing customers to get a product they can display proudly with confidence.

More information can be found at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HMWWLCI

The newly updated flag range is available on Amazon, and all of the products are guaranteed and certified genuine by the Flag Manufacturers Association of America.

Now celebrating five years in business, Rushmore Rose USA has developed a reputation for high quality service that customers can trust.

Their US flags are 3×5, 4×6 and 5×8 feet in size, with embroidered stars and stripes for a premium look and feel. Each flag is designed with quality in mind, so customers can display and fly them with confidence either inside or outside.

Rushmore Rose USA explains that every time a customer buys their flag, they honor the veterans who have served their country and fought for their freedom. Proud Americans are passionate about hope, belief and freedom, and this has become synonymous with the US flag design.

Each flag is made from durable nylon, allowing it to resist harsh weather. It has a reinforced polyester header, which contributes to its strength and durability. In addition to this, customers will find that it features heavy-duty brass grommets and a stitched fly hem reinforcing the quality-centered design.

The flag is made by US employees on home soil, and always features the highest quality American materials as part of the design process.

Additional information is provided at: https://store.rushmoreroseusa.com

As part of the company’s commitment to quality, they offer a one-year warranty on all flags sold. They explain that any customer not happy with their purchase can get a full refund or replacement.

A spokesperson for the company states: “We passionately believe that Old Glory should only be made in America and that anything else is a disrespectful fake, particularly to our veterans who sacrificed so much for our flag and our country.”

Full details can be found at: https://www.rushmoreroseusa.com

Contact Info:

Name: Charles Miller

Email: Send Email

Organization: Rushmore Rose USA

Address: 96 Commerce Dr PMB 1041 , Wyomissing, PA 19610, United States

Website: https://store.rushmoreroseusa.com/

Name: Charles Miller Organization: Rushmore Rose USA Address: 96 Commerce Dr PMB 1041 , Wyomissing, PA 19610, United States