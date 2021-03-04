Supreme Court Questioned: 'Black Lives Truly Don't Matter' - Chief Justice Balks Due Process Rights of Black Political Prisoner - Robert Peterson & Fields Associates

/EIN News/ -- CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS QUESTIONED ON RACIAL INJUSTICE IN AN URGENT COURT NOTICE ON ALTERED AND OBSTRUCTED COURT FILINGS FILED BY BLACK POLITICAL PRISONER CARY LEE PETERSON WHO CHALLENGED A CONVICTION FOR A 'LEGALLY IMPOSSIBLE' WHITE-COLLAR CRIME BY WAY OF SEVERAL IRREGULARITIES MADE BY THE LOWER COURTS & AG BARR (read original news release at "https://tinyurl.com/trumpd-or-truth").



SILVER SPRING, Md., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Supreme Court expressly denied (via text order) an African- American political prisoner's fundamental rights to legal competence and a judicial review on an "irregular" criminal conviction for a 2012 white-collar offense, that raised questions on racial injustice against black litigants in Chief Justice Roberts' chamber hours prior-- presently [systemic racism] being a subject that U.S. attorney general nominee Merrick Garland told Senate officials- (at his approval hearing last month)- was a mission that "remains urgent because we do not yet have equal justice."

POTENTIAL SABOTEURS IN SUPREME COURT CASE (WHEN & WHERE)

Dec. 23, 2020, Cary Lee Peterson v. United States (Docket No. 20-6707) was docketed by the U.S. Supreme Court (https://tinyurl.com/usa-v-peterson-sct), one week after Cary Peterson- an (uncanny) African-American civil rights activist who served as a foreign mission (peace- making) officer and legislative committee adviser- filed an "extraordinary" (handwritten) petition for writ of certiorari, along with several supporting legal papers, that Peterson [luckily] had access to in his (8' by 10') prison cell, while obliged to '24-7' (full day) isolation, at FDC SeaTac, throughout the month of December '20.

Feb. 19, Peterson's case was scheduled for a judicial review before the nine Supreme Court justices, but the same morning of the scheduled conference, Peterson- who had chosen to represent himself without legal counsel in his direct appeal- filed an 'emergency motion' and 'urgent court notice' with Associate Justice Samuel Alito (https://tinyurl.com/alito-sabotage-notice) declared a finding on the Supreme Court's case docket, that several critical sections in his December '20 [certiorari] petition and Jan. '21 supplemental motions, confirmed delivered by USPS tracking records (https://tinyurl.com/lost-legal-mail), were missing [from the docket] or altered from the original court filings that he submitted from a federal detention center in Seattle, Wa., where he has been incarcerated the past year.

HOW 'LEGAL MAIL ISSUE' BECAME AN ISSUE OF SYSTEMIC INJUSTICE

News content predating the present, between 2019 and 2020-- (e.g. #1, https://news.yahoo.com/news/confession-email-court-record-unveils-090200145.html) (e.g. #2, https://news.yahoo.com/fbi-agree-release-classified-reports-165824979.html) (e.g. #3, https://news.yahoo.com/news/confession-email-court-record-unveils-090200145.html) (e.g. #4, http://finance.dailyherald.com/dailyherald/news/read/40186233) -- sharply illustrate that last week's 'red flag' thrown by Peterson as to (negligent or willful) sabotage and obstruction of his case proceedings, induced by (unknown) governmental officials (e.g. staff at Federal Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Postal Service, and the Supreme Court)-- (government staff who had (seemingly) came into contact with Peterson's legal mail items, sent from FDC SeaTac, addressed to Associate Justice Alito or Chief Justice Roberts)-- hence was nothing new in the [irregular] judicial process Peterson was subjected to over the past five years, while fighting his innocence.

Last April, Peterson filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons, FCI Sheridan, and FDC SeaTac, in the U.S. District Court for the Nevada District (https://tinyurl.com/fdc-seatac); (https://tinyurl.com/fdc-seatac-5); (https://tinyurl.com/fdcseatac-15ap), for reasons primarily due to his legal mail being obstructed, tampered with, altered, and [even] delivered to addresses several hundreds of miles from the zip code of the intended recipient, in addition to cruel and unusual punishment claims related to the COVID-19 prison lockdown, which prevented him from reasonable access to the courts throughout his direct appeal of his criminal conviction.



Curiously, some of the missing legal papers filed in Peterson's Supreme Court case were associated with [another] lost court filings made by Peterson, Sep. '20, [initially] sent to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, as a [pre-class action] lawsuit, Cary Lee Peterson, et al. vs. Donald J. Trump, et al. (http://tinyurl.com/fdc-seatac-15ap), which [even more curiously] was docketed [only] by the U.S. District Court for the Delaware District (https://tinyurl.com/peterson-trump-complaint), and still remains uncontested, despite the district court's incompetence, under inherent jurisdiction.

THE GOVERNMENT'S FEEDBACK

Surprisingly, no one from the Supreme Court, Federal Bureau of Prisons, or (USPS) Postmaster General's Office was able to be reached for comments on this unusual matter prior to this news release. And ironically, on Jan. 7, the DOJ solicitor general- whose the respondent in Peterson's [16-in-1] Supreme Court case- 'waived the USA's right to respond' to Peterson's claims, federal questions, and inculpatory evidence against the Government, related to Peterson's certiorari petition- leaving any government official caught acting beyond the federal employee code of conduct exposed to 'Bivens claims,' which strip them of absolute immunity; thus may result in criminal or civil charges against them as a private citizen.

Court records from [another 'Peterson-Justice Roberts'] (directly) related case in D.C. Federal Court of Appeals [Dkt. No. 20-5058], show several court orders made by Chief Justice Roberts' Prettyman Courthouse, demanding that Seattle prison officials return a delivery receipt (with signed documents), confirming that Peterson received the court notices. But [at no time] after five court orders to the FDC warden, over the past year- tacit defiance that usually would result in federal misdemeanor charges on contempt- did Chief Justice Roberts enforce the orders, or acknowledge Peterson's court notices that he had never received the court papers.

Thus, Peterson's due process and equal protection rights were violated; and the hundreds of victims in this 'multi-bank' (customer) data breach lawsuit (https://www.einpresswire.com/article-print/503866983/public-notice-civil-action-filed-for-data-breach-cary-lee-peterson-v-foster-garvey-p-c-et-al-d-c-cir) continue to have their personal property rights guaranteed under the Constitution; as their (stock trading account) bank data and personal identifying information was (recklessly) leaked into a New Jersey prison by Peterson's federal prosecutor, 2018, weeks before Peterson's sentencing hearing (https://emwnews.com/fed-judge-helps-us-attorney-leak-bank-records-into-new-jersey- jail/).

WHO'S WATCH-DOGGING THE SUPREME COURT

Since last Monday, raised brows have been raised by minority rights awareness groups, who were forwarded Peterson's emergency motion and urgent court notice on the sabotage alert (and the court's denial of petition by text order, without a single judicial opinion), began investigating Chief John Justice Roberts' history of impartiality and racial equality in other black litigants' cases (who were similarly situated), compared to white litigants (who were similarly situated), that were appealing white-collar crime charges from the lower courts.

Moreover, the urgent court notice and emergency motion alerting Associate Justice Alito, that wound up in the hands of media representatives, minority rights advocates, and Senate Judiciary Committee, read "Black lives [truly do not] matter," as 'the Supreme Court Chief Justice has displayed a habitual pattern of shirking to uphold the constitutional rights of African-American litigants (despite his unconditional oath to impartially uphold the Constitution),' at the pinnacle of the Judicial Branch.

OPEN LETTER FROM PETERSON'S PUBLICIST

An open letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee public affairs office stated: "Mr. Peterson's extraordinary series of unilateral and silent court proceedings were cluttered with irregularities that were inexplicable, irrefragable, and unlawful...These types of criminal prosecutions against white litigants similarly situated are usually vacated for retrial or reversed by the Supreme Court.

Liu further comments, "Mr. Peterson's undue hardship induced by the judicial branch clearly exemplify that black lives truly don't matter to the American justice system, if rejection or denial of constitutional rights to life, liberty, free-speech, and due process are so expressly invoked by Chief Justice Roberts' chamber...without considering any regard to his family under crises [i.e. letters to Supreme Court from Peterson's family with respect to his father with fourth-stage cancer, a COVID-19 death of his parent in-law, and his sibling who is recovering from a second open-heart surgery]...denied due by the court for being legally incompetent caused by systemic technicalities and national crises beyond any black prisoner’s control or authority...[yet Peterson is] being victimized by system racism...It is a pity...We shall definitely shall look across the street to USPS premium mail service competitors on any future communication with the courts."

Click here (https://tinyurl.com/peterson-v-usa-sct) to view court papers and legal documents pertinent to this news content.

Media Contact:

Amanda Liu (Publicist)

Robert Peterson & Fields Associates

[T:] +1 (213) 986-4414; or

[E:] liu.amanda@rpflegal.com

