iland Named Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for Fifth Time

After a year marked by challenges, Veeam honors iland’s continued commitment to collaboration and success with prestigious partner award.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iland, a leading VMware-based provider for application hosting, data protection and disaster recovery services delivered on the iland Secure Cloud Platform, today announced it has been selected as the 2020 Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America, by Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™. This is the fifth time, and fourth consecutive year, iland has been honored with this title, having also won the award in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

These sixth annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

iland was recognized as Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America, for the VCSP partner who best delivers extraordinary business value by collaborating on joint go-to-market solutions and marketing activities with Veeam, and who is the most dedicated to developing Veeam business.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put a heavy strain on all aspects of life, technology in particular. With the need to securely support remote workers and protect data against the ever-present threat of cyberattacks and ransomware, iland and Veeam offered customers reliable and cost-effective cloud solutions to help keep their businesses running.

iland’s Secure Cloud Backup with Veeam Cloud Connect, Secure Cloud Backup for Microsoft Office 365 with Veeam and Secure Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) with Veeam provide direct integration and 100 percent compatibility with Veeam’s industry-leading backup and replication software. As a result, iland is capable of offering customers the highest levels of service, security and compliance, with flexible and predictable pricing to fit changing business needs, along with a proven onboarding methodology that streamlines migration to the cloud.

Other iland innovations that leverage the strengths of Veeam’s backup solutions include:

iland Secure Cloud Console, an award-winning platform that allows customers, partners, managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprise IT leaders to manage their entire global portfolios of Veeam cloud-based backup solutions from a single, unified console. Fully integrated with Veeam Cloud Connect.

iland’s Autopilot Managed Recovery, a fully managed business continuity solution integrated with Veeam to help accelerate application recovery in the event of a data loss or significant downtime.

iland Test Drive, a full-featured, fully-automated trial platform designed to reduce the time and effort of validating Veeam and iland services, enabling customers and partners to experience the actual look, feel, features and capabilities of Veeam and iland services.

iland Catalyst, a complimentary cloud assessment tool. Catalyst combined with Test Drive helps customers and partners quickly model their existing Veeam and iland environments to determine if the cloud is right for their specific use case.

iland LabEngine, a hands-on lab program that includes a dedicated Veeam environment for customer and partner testing. The lab environment is integrated into iland’s channel partner technical certification and provides all the technology necessary to quickly demonstrate Veeam’s advanced feature set.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by one of your partners in this manner, especially one as respected throughout the industry as Veeam. For over a decade now, our two companies have successfully helped our customers find their way in the complex realm of cloud-based backup and disaster recovery. 2020 was certainly no different, or less challenging,” said Dante Orsini, iland senior vice president of business development. “From the global pandemic to ransomware attacks to natural disasters, this past year more than ever evidenced the strength of our joint solutions and the power in our partnership. IT innovation never stops, so we look forward to strengthening our partnership to that end in the years ahead.”

“We are excited to recognize and honor iland as the Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. “2020 brought many challenges, but the dedication and perseverance of our partners made it one of the most successful for Veeam, and we recognize that. iland’s investment in building and delivering Veeam-powered solutions and services is an invaluable part of Act II for Veeam — our evolution into hybrid Cloud and containers. iland is a model partner who has developed a collaborative relationship with us and leverages the Veeam program for mutual business opportunities. We congratulate iland on this award and look forward to more collaborative success and even greater profitability in 2021.”

###

About iland

iland is a global cloud service provider of secure and compliant hosting for infrastructure (IaaS), disaster recovery (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS). They are recognised by industry analysts as a leader in disaster recovery. The award-winning iland Secure Cloud Console natively combines deep layered security, predictive analytics and compliance to deliver unmatched visibility and ease of management for all of iland’s cloud services. Headquartered in Houston, Texas and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia, iland delivers cloud services from its cloud regions throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.iland.com.

Justin Augat iland 1-508-846-7518 jaugat@iland.com