This Earth Day, The Lucky Iron Fish is the sustainable, eco-friendly cooking tool that is clinically proven to improve iron levels.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April kicks off Earth Month and, with Earth Day (April 22) around the corner, it’s time to start making changes for the good of the environment and our health.

One of the most efficient ways to reduce your eco-footprint in 2021 is to switch up your routines to include more environmentally-responsible, sustainably-sourced, and all-natural products and practices.

The Lucky Iron Fish is one such product. Its range of sustainable and health-conscious products also have a remarkable social impact.

Lucky Iron Fish is a cooking tool that adds a natural boost of iron into your diet. Simply add into boiling liquid (including your favourite soups, stews, broths or even just drinking water) and after 10 minutes of boiling, your meal will have more than 50% of your daily required iron intake. The best part is that it is reusable (for over five years!) and is safe for the whole family.



The World Health Organization estimates that two billion people - more than 30% of the world's population - are anaemic, mostly due to iron deficiency. Making its innovation accessible to communities in need is a core value of Lucky Iron Fish. For every iron unit sold, the company donates a portion of the sale to its Impact Fund, which is used to donate free units to communities or organizations that would benefit from it, as well as provide nutrition training and support to underserved communities. They are a certified B-Corporation, recognized for incorporating sustainable and ethical practices into its business model and positioning social impact at the heart of its business.

Lucky Iron Fish is...

✔️ clinically proven to be as effective as iron pills

✔️ has no side effects (traditional solutions often cause nausea, constipation, etc.)

✔️ 100% vegan, 100% natural

✔️ eco friendly; designed to last over 1800 uses which is 5+ years if used daily

✔️ safe for the whole family.

The Lucky Iron Fish™ was officially founded by Dr. Gavin Armstrong after years of doctorate research from Guelph University. It is a growing social enterprise with big aspirations: to tackle and eradicate iron deficiency in the developing and the developed world. Its carefully formulated and tested cooking tool is shaped like a Fish, which is a symbol of luck in Cambodia where the original research took place!

If you are working on eco-friendly, sustainable roundups or seeking an expert source for your Earth Month articles, please consider including Lucky Iron Fish. Developing everyday habits that have the Earth's best interest in mind is a great opportunity for us to make a real difference— because every little bit counts.

