IDEX Biometrics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway–4 March 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, today announced that the Company’s CEO, Vince Graziani, and CFO, Derek D’Antilio, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences, both of which will be held as virtual events.

Loop Capital Markets Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference

Participation Date: Friday 12 March 2021

33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Participation Date: Tuesday 16 March 2021

Portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective hosting firms or IDEX investor relations.





For further information contact:

Brett L Perry, Shelton Group

E-mail: bperry@isheltongroup.com

Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344





