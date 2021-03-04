Laura Whitmore and Emmanuel Jal join Peace One Day in association with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
To present the Anti-Racism Live Global Experience, to be broadcast on 21st March 2021, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Host Laura Whitemore will be joined by Mica Paris OBE, Fern Whelan, England Women's Football, Kashif Siddiqi, Footballer, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of Football for Peace and UN speakers to discuss gender equality and race with leaders from the worlds of business, sport and humanitarian issues.
Peace One Day will end with live performances from Poopcaan, Jack Savoretti and Youssou N'Dour broadcast at peaceoneday.org.
Fern Whelan, England Women's Football Team Representative; Mica Paris MBE, Laura Whitmore, TV Presenter; Bella Ramsey, Actress; Artist; Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Commonwealth Secretary-General; Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact; Dr Shola Mos- Shogbamimu, lawyer, political and women's rights activist; Youssou N'dour, singer and songwriter; Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist; Zwai Bala, SA Music Extraordinaire, Award-Winning Artist, Producer; Lord Simon Woolley, Founder and Director of Operation Black Vote; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor; Professor Thuli Madonsela, Law Trust Chair in Social Justice; Popcaan, Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter; Zulaikha Patel, Anti-Racism Activist; Jack Savoretti, singer and songwriter; Paul Polman, Founder and Chair of Imagine; Nadhim Zahawi MP, Minister for COVID vaccine deployment/Minister for Business & Industry; Roberto Marques, Group CEO of Natura & Co; Angela Cretu, CEO of Avon; Mike Omoniyi, award winning social entrepreneur; Margarita Quihuis, Director of Peace Innovation Lab at Stanford; Kashif Siddiqi, Footballer, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of Football for Peace; Liv Tørres, Director of the Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies join panel line-up to discuss diversity, gender equality and justice.
Laurent Sauveur, Director of External Relations, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said: "21 March is an opportunity for each of us to redouble our efforts in eliminating all forms of racial discrimination. We look forward to this global event with Peace One Day to help carry the message of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the widest possible audience."
Laura Whitmore, TV Presenter and Radio Broadcaster said: I am delighted to be one of the presenters of this year's Peace One Day broadcast on the 21st March, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. I hope people tune into the free broadcast to hear the words of leading women and some of the great thinkers on the issue of human rights, including Lawyer, Political and Women's Rights Activist, Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, and Executive Director of UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo. I cannot wait to watch Mica Paris, Youssou N'dour and many others perform for this wonderful event!"
Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Political and Women's Rights Activist said: "I wanted to support Peace One Day and the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience, as diversity, inclusion, equality and justice are all vital issues I work daily to drive positive change towards. It's time for us all to take anti-racist action."
Jeremy Gilley, Producer and Director said: "We are humbled and honoured to be producing the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience in association with The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. It is clear that if we want to create peace one day, we must work together to promote diversity, inclusion, equality and justice for all. We want to raise awareness of the Day, facilitate conversations that lead to a more diverse and inclusive world and set out practical action points to help individuals and organisations engage with anti-racism. Wherever you are, please join us for this exciting online event."
Angela Cretu, CEO Avon International said: "At Avon we are open to all, we stand for all and actively promote diversity and inclusion in everything we do. We believe in celebrating diversity around the world and in having the curiosity and humility to go beyond the ideas of 'us and them'. We're proud to support Peace One Day and the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience 2021. We invite our network of 5 million Representatives and their communities to join us in celebrating inclusion, tolerance and diversity."
The free-to-register digital experience will be broadcast at peaceoneday.org
PEACE ONE DAY SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
Football – A Journey Towards Anti-Racism, Moderated by Kashif Siddiqi, Football Diplomat and Co-Founder Football for Peace, 1.46pm
Equality & Justice in the Community, Moderated by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer, Political and Women's Right Activist, 2.25pm
Equality & Justice in the Workplace, Moderated by Paul Polman, Co-Founder & CEO of Imagine, 3.20pm
Gender Justice Superheroes, Moderated by Angela Cretu, CEO, Avon, 4pm
Youth Taking a Stand Against Racism, Moderated by Afua Nkansah-Asamoah, Activist, Childnet's Youth Advisory Board for project deShame, 4.56pm
Culture for Equality & Justice, 6.22pm
Emmanuel Jan performance 8.01pm
Jesse Royal performance 8.24pm
Jack Savoretti performance 8.48pm
Headline Performances
POPCAAN PERFORMANCE 9.27pm
MICA PARIS 9.47pm
NATHALIE EMMANUEL Words of Peace 10.02pm
YOUSSOU N'DOUR 10.10pm
Emmanuel Jal, Musician, Actor and Activist
"I believe I've survived for a reason, to tell my story to touch lives."
Sanda Ojiambo, Executive Director, UN Global Compact
"Today's most sustainable companies know that diversity is a strength, not a weakness. To pave the way towards real change, all of society must work together to combat racism, reduce inequalities, strengthen social protection systems, eliminate all forms of discrimination and provide equal opportunities. Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience is an exciting opportunity to emphasise these crucial issues."
Kashif Siddiqi, Footballer, Philanthropist and Co-Founder of Football for Peace
"Football has always been important to Peace One Day, having worked with Jeremy Gilley for many years I am delighted to be participating in the Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience on 21 March. It's never been a more crucial time for us to reflect and work together on a journey towards anti-racism and I know football has a major part to play in this"
The Anti-Racism Live Global Digital Experience 2021 is sponsored by Avon and Lipton.
