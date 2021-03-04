Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,917 in the last 365 days.

A New Political Party in North Carolina

Steve Boston, a television producer from Durham, NC has founded a new Party in the state to tackle the problems of a broken political and financial system.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Party of the United States, a new Political Party in North Carolina, founded by television producer Steve Boston seeks to bring long needed change to the distressed and forgotten counties in North Carolina, and to fix a broken political and financial system in Washington that he believes has been compromised by big money and special interests at the expense of the American people.

The Party of the United States declares itself as neither left nor right, but that it holds a set of shared principles and values not bound by dogma or partisanship, and where a difference of opinion is a bridge to finding a solution, and considered a virtue, not a vice.

Steve Boston
www.thepartyoftheunitedstates.org
+1 919-874-5343
steve@thepartyoftheunitedstates.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

A New Political Party in North Carolina

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.