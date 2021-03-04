Steve Boston, a television producer from Durham, NC has founded a new Party in the state to tackle the problems of a broken political and financial system.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Party of the United States, a new Political Party in North Carolina, founded by television producer Steve Boston seeks to bring long needed change to the distressed and forgotten counties in North Carolina, and to fix a broken political and financial system in Washington that he believes has been compromised by big money and special interests at the expense of the American people. The Party of the United States declares itself as neither left nor right, but that it holds a set of shared principles and values not bound by dogma or partisanship, and where a difference of opinion is a bridge to finding a solution, and considered a virtue, not a vice.