SCDSS Mourns the loss of Carl Brown

March 1, 2021 - “The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is saddened to hear of the passing of Carl Brown. Carl, as a leader of the South Carolina Foster Parent Association, dedicated his life to bettering the lives of South Carolina’s foster children. He opened not only his heart, but also his home to welcoming those who needed support the most. He was a champion to the cause we hold so dear. His decades of dedication made a difference in the lives of countless children and is a lasting legacy we should all aspire to reach. We share our heartfelt condolences with his wife, Mary, and the many of lives he touched through his work.” -DSS State Director Michael Leach

To read more about Carl Brown' service to South Carolina's foster children, please click here https://www.postandcourier.com/columbia/south-carolina-foster-care-champion-carl-brown-dies-at-81/article_ee62b462-79ef-11eb-90e5-a307c2a4987a.html to read a recent Post and Courier article on his lifetime of service.