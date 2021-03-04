The Cellular Or Mobile Telephone Services Industry Grows With Increasing Number Of Mobile Subscribers

Cellular Or Mobile Telephone Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

An increasing number of mobile subscribers is predicted to contribute to the growth of the global telecom services market over the forecast period. According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, the number of mobile subscribers across the globe is expected to increase from 5.1 billion (66% of the population) in 2018 to 5.7 billion (71% of the population) by 2023. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in October 2020, Reliance Jio became the first mobile service provider to cross the 40 crore customers in India with the addition of over 35 lakh subscribers in July 2020. Therefore, growing mobile phone subscribers are projected to increase the overall demand for the cellular or mobile telephone services wireless industry globally.

The cellular or mobile telephone services market consists of sales of cellular or mobile telephone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide radio communication between mobile and land stations, or between mobile stations, which can be classified into three groups: voice, SMS, and MMS. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global cellular/mobile telephone services market is expected to grow from $187.01 billion in 2020 to $192.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cellular telephone services market is expected to reach $250.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The cellular or mobile telephone services market covered in this report is segmented by type into basic communication, value-added, by service into 3G services, 4G services, 5G services, by end-user into manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, healthcare.

The major players covered in the mobile telephony services industry are AT&T Inc., Verizon, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, China Mobile Limited, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, SoftBank Corp, IBM, Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Juniper Networks, Tata, Nokia, Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, Gemalto N.V., Google Inc., KongZhong Corporation.

