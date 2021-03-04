Rail Transport Is The Most Sustainable Means Of Transporting Goods Over Land – This Drives The Intermodals Industry

Intermodals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The sustainable nature of intermodal rail transport is expected to drive the intermodals market. Unlike truckloads, rails use less fuel and are faster, which makes intermodal transportation energy and cost-efficient. Over the years, rail fuel efficiency has firmly increased, making it the most environmentally sustainable means of transporting goods over land. According to the Association of American Railroads (AAR), the USA freight railways can move one ton of freight more than 470 miles per gallon of fuel on an average. AAR analysis of federal data finds that if 25% of truck traffic traveling at least 750 miles went by rail instead, annual greenhouse gas emissions expected to fall by around 13.1 million tons and if 50% of truck traffic moving at least 750 miles, the greenhouse gas emissions dropped by about 26.2 million tons. The most fuel-efficient form of land transport is moving freight by rail, which reduces transportation costs and promotes brand control for a sustainable environment that encourages the growth of the intermodal market.

The global intermodals market is expected to grow from $49.48 billion in 2020 to $54.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $69.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The intermodals transport market covered in this report is segmented by type into container-on-flatcar (COFC), trailer-on-flatcar (TOFC), by destination into domestic, international, by application into oil and gas, aerospace and defense, industrial and manufacturing, construction, chemical, food and beverages, healthcare, others.

The major players covered in TBRC’s intermodals transport industry analysis report are Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway, BNSF Railway, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, Kuehen+Nagel Logistics, Union Pacific, RSI Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, Fedex Corp., Indian Railways, Japan Freight Railway Company (JR Freight).

