March 3, 2021 - TWC Conference on Youth in Foster Care To Address Transition to the Workforce

Date: March 3, 2021

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is hosting a four-day virtual Youth in Foster Care Conference which began March 2 to bring together 350 local, state and national experts, foster care professionals and young adults formerly in foster care to strengthen the connections between private sector, public sector and community-based organizations to create a “network of nurture,” removing barriers for youth in foster care and young adults formerly in foster care.

“Young people leaving foster care face many challenges, but entering the Texas workforce should not be one of them,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Empowering youth in foster care to chart a positive course for their future is critical to their long-term success.”

The conference will connect these stakeholders to help support youths transitioning into the workforce. It will for the first time provide direct information to young adults formerly in foster care on the types of resources available to support employment including job readiness and workplace skills.

“It is important to share the services available to youths leaving foster care through our local workforce solutions offices,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “TWC encourages youth currently or formerly in foster care to reach out to those offices for help securing the employment and education opportunities available to them as they transition into the workforce.”

All three of TWC ’s commissioners will speak to attendees. TWC Commissioner representing employers, Aaron Demerson will moderate a panel bringing together Texas employers and Grads of Life to discuss the value of employer engagement with hiring people formerly in foster care and supporting youth in foster care.

“Employer buy-in is crucial for transitioning youth out of foster care and into the economy,” said Demerson. “We need to dispel myths about youths formerly in foster care, talk about the advantages that they bring and can bring to businesses every day, and encourage employers to see this talent pipeline as resilient, hard-working individuals who have much to offer.”

Representatives of TWC , the Texas Education Agency ( TEA ) and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board ( THECB ) will speak on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative and its commitment to youth in foster care.

Some of the sessions that will be held during the conference:

Job Retention and Mental Health: Providing Trauma Informed Support for Transitioning Youth

On the Job Coping Strategies

Transitioning Youth from Secondary to Higher Education

Foster Youth and Philanthropy: Growing Donors through Public and Private Funding

