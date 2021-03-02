2021-03-02 17:48:02.193 Lee's Summit Woman Surprised by Win of $25,000 For Life

2021-03-02 17:48:02.193

When Winifred Bryant of Lee’s Summit presented her winning Lucky for Life ticket at the Lottery’s Kansas City office, she thought she was claiming a $25,000 prize. In actuality, her ticket held the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Bryant purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 120 S.W. 150 Highway in Lee’s Summit for the Dec. 28 drawing, then scanned it using the Missouri Lottery’s Mobile App to see if it was a winner.

What she didn’t realize at the time was that the $25,000 prize she saw on her screen was a yearly prize.

“I was like, ‘What?’” Bryant said, recalling the moment she was told by Lottery staff the prize was really $25,000 a year for life.

“There was just a lot of excitement, a lot of dancing!” she said. “So fun! It was very exciting!”

Bryant then called her husband to tell him the good news, and he shared her excitement.

“He was dancing at work, as well!” she noted.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 28 drawing were 6, 9, 11, 15 and 29 with a Lucky Ball of 14. Bryant’s hand-picked numbers matched all five white-ball numbers drawn, making her the Missouri Lottery’s 16th player to win Lucky for Life’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Lucky for Life is drawn on Mondays and Thursdays, with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.