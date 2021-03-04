Attorney General Schmitt Files Suit Against Jefferson County Contractor

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a civil lawsuit against Jason Soetebier and Soetebier Contracting LLC of Jefferson County, Missouri.
The suit alleges that Soetebier agreed to complete interior and exterior construction projects for various customers in exchange for full or partial upfront payments. In each instance, Soetebier failed to start or finish projects, failed to issue refunds, and failed to communicate with his clients after accepting their upfront payments. The lawsuit states that Soetebier took at least $9,400 from three Jefferson County consumers.
Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians who believe they may be the victim of a construction scam to file a complaint with his office online at ago.mo.gov, by calling the Office’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to: Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.
