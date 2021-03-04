Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis County Contractor for Defrauding Missouri Consumers
Mar 3, 2021, 17:51 PM
by
AG Schmitt
Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri contractor Jeffrey Anderson. The lawsuit alleges that Anderson, doing business as All Star Basements, West County Basements, and West County Concrete, violated Missouri consumer protection laws by taking advance payments of more than $195,000 from Missouri residents in exchange for home remodeling and construction work which he failed to complete.
The lawsuit alleges that Anderson took large up-front payments for significant basement remodeling projects, estimated to cost between $4,500 to $78,000. Consumers paid thousands of dollars up-front, only to have subcontractors whom Anderson hired off Criagslist, and had never met, show up to their homes to do the work. Consumers reported that the work would stop, and Anderson would claim he needed more money to complete the project. Eventually work stopped altogether, leaving Anderson’s customers with partial and substandard work, which they had to hire other contractors to complete. To date, Anderson has not refunded the money.
The lawsuit, filed in St. Louis County, alleges that at least seven consumers were affected by Anderson’s conduct for a loss of more than $195,000. The Attorney General’s Office is seeking restitution for affected consumers, as well as penalties, costs of investigation and prosecution, and injunctive relief to put an end to Anderson’s unlawful conduct.
The Attorney General encourages consumers who believe they have been a victim of contractor fraud to file a complaint by calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222, or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.
