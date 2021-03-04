Attorney General Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis County Contractor for Defrauding Missouri Consumers

Mar 3, 2021, 17:51 PM by AG Schmitt

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has filed a lawsuit against Missouri contractor Jeffrey Anderson. The lawsuit alleges that Anderson, doing business as All Star Basements, West County Basements, and West County Concrete, violated Missouri consumer protection laws by taking advance payments of more than $195,000 from Missouri residents in exchange for home remodeling and construction work which he failed to complete.