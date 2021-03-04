I-15 Nightly Ramp Closures at Tropical Parkway March 4-16 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will make the following Interstate 15 ramp nighttime closures in North Las Vegas:

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (March 4-5) • Northbound Interstate 15 traffic will be closed at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m., March 4, until 6 a.m., March 5, in North Las Vegas. (Traffic will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway). Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frame.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (March 8-9) • Southbound Interstate 15 traffic will be closed at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m., March 8, until 6 a.m., March 9, in North Las Vegas. (Traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate).

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (March 15-16) • North and southbound Interstate 15 traffic will be closed at Tropical Parkway from 7 p.m., March 15, until 6 a.m., March 16, in North Las Vegas. (Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto the ramps at Tropical Parkway). Also, Tropical Parkway will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way during the same time frame.

The temporary closures are needed for pouring concrete for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground last year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.