I-15 Northbound Lane Closure Near Bunkerville March 5 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the right travel lane along northbound Interstate 15 between Mile Markers 108 and 109, south of Bunkerville, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., March 5, in Clark County. The temporary lane closure is needed to safely remediate a diesel fuel spill along the roadside shoulder. Patriot Environmental Services is the contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.