Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee to Meet March 10

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council State Allocations Committee is scheduled to meet in Casper and via Zoom on March 10, 2021.

The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will take place at the Holiday Inn – Casper East medical Center. During the meeting, the State Allocations Committee will review 2020 minutes, review the final reports/status reports from 2020, review 2021 available grant funding, elect a chairperson/vice-chairpersons, and hear presentations on the WYDOT Program, the State and Private Forestry Program, and the Pesticide Registration Fee Grant Program. They will also vote on allocations and grants and cover any other business as needed. There will be an opportunity for public comment at the end of the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn – Casper East Medical Center and via Zoom. The Holiday Inn – Casper East Medical Center is located at 721 Granite Peak Dr, Casper, WY 82609. In person priority will be given to the committee and adequate space and seating distance will be implemented for social distancing.

To view  a full agenda along with the Zoom link, CLICK HERE. For more information on the meeting, contact Slade Franklin at slade.franklin@wyo.gov or 307-777-6585.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

