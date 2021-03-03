MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

February 22, 2021 to March 1, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 22, 2021, through Monday, March 1, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

A Springfield Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Armon Asonte Holmes, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-023-705

A Smith & Wesson .32 caliber revolver, a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a Mondial .22 caliber revolver, a RTS .22 caliber revolver, and a Gross Arms .357 BB gun were recovered in the 1500 block of Varnum Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-023-761

A Lorcin L380 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C, and 27-year-old Billy Byers, Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Firearm while Armed, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CCN: 21-023-830

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 37-year-old Khalid Clagget, of Northeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Jerome Fletcher, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-023-842

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Abdul Moore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-023-888

A Glock .357 caliber handgun and a Radical 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-023-939

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

A Palmetto Armory PA-15 7.63 rifle was recovered in the 700 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Christopher Antonio Castro, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Destruction of Property, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 21-024-063

A Lorcin L380.380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of V Street Southeast. CCN: 21-024-064

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of 7th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-024-074

A Rock Island Armory 206 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-024-093

A Mossberg .240 caliber shotgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Fort Davis Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-024-120

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Deandre Antonio Wright, of Northeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Dasheem Shabazz Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Contempt, Felon in Possession, Bench Warrant, Parole Violation, Fugitive from Justice, and Bail Reform Act Violation. CCN: 21-024-212

A Glock 42 .380 caliber revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-024-225

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Cailen Brandon, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-024-335

A Jennings 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Trinidad Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 71-year-old William Joseph Black, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-024-398

Thursday, February 25, 2021

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Anthony Davis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receive or Possess Firearm which is not Identified by a Serial Number. CCN: 21-024-555

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 21-024-600

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-024-658

A handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Davon Antonio Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Assault with A Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-024-702

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-024-792

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Suneverlasting Hall, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Use of Restricted Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-024-814

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jerry Austin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-024-818

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Lawrence Marcellus Marshall, III, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-024-934

A 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Sean Demetreus Mellerson, Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-024-949

Friday, February 26, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Cornelius Maurice Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Fugitive from Justice, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-025-148

A Lyman 98 bolt action rifle and a Mossberg 930 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 1600 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-025-243

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Nannie Hellen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-025-286

A 10mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Troy Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Probation Violation. CCN: 21-025-300

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Michael Keshon Stewart, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-025-322

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Irving Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Tyrone Emmanuel Brumfield, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Craig Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-025-345

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 6th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-025-369

Saturday, February 27, 2021