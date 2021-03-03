Arrest Made in a Sexual Exploitation of a Child and First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor Offense: 3100 Block of Naylor Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sexual Exploitation of a Child offense that occurred in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

Between Wednesday, April 1, 2020, and Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with a minor. The suspect then produced material involving the sexual exploitation of a child.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 26 year-old Shawn Moses, of Suitland, MD, was arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child and First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor.