Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 200 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 200 block of M Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been recovered.

 

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court custody orders, two 15 year-old juvenile males, both of Southeast, DC, and were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

