Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in the 1200 block of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast.

At approximately 3:52 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 35 year-old Myshay Williams, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).