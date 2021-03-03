State Auditor McGuiness Releases Clean Audits of Brandywine, Colonial School District Construction Projects

DOVER, DELAWARE – Recent financial audits of construction projects at Brandywine and Colonial school districts showed both districts spent funds they received for the projects appropriately, State Auditor Kathy McGuiness said today.

“It’s always reassuring to verify that taxpayer money has been spent efficiently and effectively,” McGuiness said. “School construction projects can be extremely expensive and cost taxpayers millions of dollars.”

In Brandywine School District, the audit examined school construction projects between 2017 and June 30, 2019. During that time, Brandywine renovated Carrcroft Elementary, Brandywine High School and Claymont Elementary; demolished the Burnett School; and relocated a facility.

In Colonial School District, the audit examined one project completed by June 30, 2019. During that time, Colonial renovated the John G. Leach School.

The Delaware Auditor’s Office is legislatively mandated to perform school construction audits once projects are finished.

To read the Brandywine School District audit, click here.

To read the Colonial School District audit, click here.

