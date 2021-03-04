KMH Peace Foundation, Seoul with partners pledges PPE Equipment to the people of Afghanistan through Massoud Foundation
Korea and Afghanistan
KMH Peace Foundation from South Korea along with its strategic Korean partners pledges PPE Equipment to the people of Afghanistan through Massoud Foundation
We are as donors pleased to support and agreed to provide as much support as possible for Korean PPE products on a humanitarian level, and that no value is received in connection with said donation”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMH Peace Foundation from South Korea along with its strategic Korean partners WTIA and K-Biz pledges PPE Equipment to the people of Afghanistan through Massoud Foundation.
— Dr. Moonho Kim, Chairman of the KMH Peace Foundation
Republic of Korea (“Korea”) and Afghanistan have historically shared little except for the unfortunate phenomenon of being located in strategic regions near larger and more powerful states. Since Republic of Korea established diplomatic relations with Afghanistan in December 1973, Korea has actively participated in security and reconstruction of Afghanistan with successful program have focused heavily on development assistance and training programs. Based on Korea’s reputation for good governance and efforts, we [KMHPF, K-BIZ and WTIA] expect to continue our sustainable exchanges by building cooperative relationships across multiple fields such as Technical Training, Tele-education, Medical Service & Solution, Hospital, Agriculture and Farming industry.
We are as donors pleased to support and agreed to provide as much support as possible for Korean PPE products on a humanitarian level, and that no value is received in connection with said donation. This is very valuable to the continuing efforts that we are making to initiate a relationship between Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Korea said Dr. Moonho Kim, Chairman of the KMH Peace Foundation
Recently, we have actively participated in supporting various programs to create the necessary conditions for the world to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic situation and expanding profile on the world stage, often referred to as “Global Korea”, moving from being an aid recipient to a donor nation in one generation. We will make its effort all the more salient and donate to the Massoud Foundation by the involvement of our financial resources, and in-kind contributions. It is clearly a priority for us, and our alliance will be well served.
About KMH Peace Foundation
KMH PF is a non-profit organization founded in September, 2018 to promote peace through inter-Korean cooperation with global support.
KMH PF honors Korean people’s earnest wish through generations for peace and reunification and launches various projects and activities for inter-Korean Peace with the next generation.
Inter-Korean Peace commences from ‘solidarity through cooperation’, which allows people to empathize with each other’s pains and embrace their lives.
KMH PF intends to create the Peace Zone that will lead to ‘solidarity through cooperation’ in our daily lives.
About KBIZ
The Korea Federation of SMEs (KBIZ) was established in 1962 to protect the rights and interest and improve the economic status of 6.6 million Korean SMEs, and promote the balanced development of national economy under the government's first policy to foster small and medium enterprises of Korea.
KBIZ has dedicated itself to supporting the activities and hopes of Korean SMEs that account for 99% of the total number of companies and 90% of the number of employees, and made a history of SMEs and Korean economy by creating an economic environment where SMEs can fully engage in business activities and by strengthening their status.
KBIZ will constantly challenge itself to become the best economic organization in Korea that improves values of SMEs and cooperatives, supports them to create happiness, and fulfills the social responsibility. In the meantime, we will spare no effort to provide a desirable economic environment for SMEs, the backbone of Korean economy, by developing policies and offering services that meet their needs at site, with the aim of creating a market economy heading for the right direction centering on small and large enterprises.
About WTIA
The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more bringing digital currency to a real transact-able value . Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA ecosystem.
