Toggl Hire Offers All-In-One Recruitment Software for Small Businesses

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has unveiled a new, breakthrough software for small businesses.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Toggl Hire announced today that it is now offering an all-in-one recruitment software for small businesses.

“Our all-in-one recruitment software allows small businesses to attract more candidates, identify top talent, and save hundreds of hours in hiring time,” said Alari Aho, CEO and co-founder of Toggl Hire. “Let our skills test reveal the best candidates for you, instead of drowning in resumes. Our smart tool allows you to filter candidates by test score to reveal the strongest contenders.”

But that’s not all. Toggl Hire’s recruitment software helps remote companies screen out underqualified candidates in record time and grow their teams with ease.

“Our recruitment software gives you the ability to quickly identify your best candidates and shortlist from thousands of applicants to the top 20 with confidence.".

“Anyone can embellish a resume. But skills test results speak for themselves,” Aho explained. “This enables employers to hold fewer but more meaningful interviews, focusing on candidates’ attitude and cultural fit instead of technical skills.”

“You can shortlist the best candidates with one click based on relevant skills,” Aho said.

The skills test, according to Aho, is designed for subject experts and non-experts alike, and noted that there is no need for external recruiters.

Here’s how it works: Users select the job role they're hiring for, and Toggl Hire's software automatically generates a skills test for the most relevant skills. For example, if you're hiring a digital marketer, possible questions on the test could relate to performance marketing, Facebook and Google Ads, and how comfortable candidates are analyzing KPIs from a set of data. As candidates pour in, the employer can sort them by test score. Candidates get instant feedback on their results – a massive contributor to Toggl Hire's popularity among candidates.

“It literally couldn’t be simpler,” Aho stressed. “Our smart skills tests can help you screen thousands of candidates instantly, guarantee quality candidates, and hire with ease and confidence,” Aho said. “You can watch the best talent rise to the top of the pack, instantly,” Aho said.

For more information, please visit https://www.toggl.com/hire/about and https://www.toggl.com/blog/hire.

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way for employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.