West Virginia WIC Celebrates National Nutrition Month

National Nutrition Month, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, seeks to inspire the adoption of healthy eating and physical activity practices. This year’s theme, “Personalize Your Plate,” encourages creating nutritious meals to reflect personal preferences, cultures, and budgets.

As part of National Nutrition Month, March 10 will be observed as National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Day to celebrate efforts from RDNs to advance nutritional status worldwide.

“Registered Dietitian Nutritionists are food and nutrition experts who apply the science of nutrition to advise people throughout all stages of their lives,” said Heidi Staats, director of the Office of Nutrition Services.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program employs nutrition experts, including nutritionists, breastfeeding peer counselors, and RDNs to provide the most updated nutrition and breastfeeding education for pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, along with infants and children up to age 5.

“Throughout this month and beyond, West Virginia WIC aims to help participants personalize their plates with resources and recipes to put nutrition education into practice,” Staats said.

During the COVID-19 public health emergency, West Virginia WIC continues to offer certification, benefit issuance, and nutrition and breastfeeding education virtually.