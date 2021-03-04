Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Provides Legal Help to Employees Facing Pregnancy Discrimination in LA County

One of Burbank's premier law firms provides legal help to those facing pregnancy discrimination in the workplace.

"It is a privilege to fight for employees facing workplace discrimination because of pregnancy," said Michael Akopyan, founder and spokesperson for the Akopyan Law Firm. "If your employer has five or more employees, it is subject to California's Fair Employment and Housing Act which prohibits pregnancy discrimination in the workplace."

"If you company has less than five employees and you were terminated as a result of your pregnancy, you may have a wrongful termination claim," revealed Akopyan.

"If you believe you have been discriminated against by your employer because of your pregnancy, contact us for a complimentary case evaluation," said Akopyan.

Each lawyer at the Akopyan Law Firm has more than a decade of experience in litigating employment cases and personal injury cases. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers who fall victim to discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, or other illegal conduct in the workplace. Employees who are terminated, laid-off, or demoted often don't know their rights and needlessly suffer at the hands of their supervisors and/or employers. Every employee deserves to work in an environment free of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

Akopyan Law Firm A.P.C.'s team of attorneys Ani M. Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/ani-akopyan/) and Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) were named to the 2020 Southern California Super Lawyers List. Ani and Michael have combined experience of more than 30 years. They have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

The Akopyan Law Firm's employment lawyers in Burbank are dedicated to helping employees stand up for themselves and speak truth to power whenever they are wronged. The Akopyan Law Firm has experience handling nearly every kind of employment law case.

