Waterline Relocation Work on South Front Street to Resume Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will resume waterline relocation work on Route 153 (South Front Street) in Clearfield on Monday, March 8. Crews will be working between the intersections of Route 322 and South Second Street for the duration of the construction season.

Drivers will encounter lane closures throughout the work zone, and travel delays are likely as a result. Following the relocation work, the contractor will begin drainage improvements, roadway restoration, new sidewalk installation, driveway improvements and traffic signal upgrades. This work will take place throughout the construction season, and PennDOT will issue updates on traffic impacts as needed.

Work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor on this $3.7 million project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

