PECO to Close Manoa Road Through May for Utility Improvement in Lower Merion and Haverford Townships

King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning to close Manoa Road between Farwood Road and Rock Glen Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Monday, March 8, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through the end of May.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Earlington Road, U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) and Haverford Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

