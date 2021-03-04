PECO to Restrict, Close Susquehanna Road for Several Weeks for Utility Improvement in Abington Township

03/03/2021 King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a lane closure and full closure on Susquehanna Road between Route 611 (Old York Road) and Rydal Road/Valley Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule is: Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Susquehanna Road; and

Monday, March 15, through the end of April, Susquehanna Road is scheduled to close. During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 611 (Old York Road), The Fairway and Rydal Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool. MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797 # # #