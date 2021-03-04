PECO to Restrict, Close Susquehanna Road for Several Weeks for Utility Improvement in Abington Township
03/03/2021
King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning a lane closure and full closure on Susquehanna Road between Route 611 (Old York Road) and Rydal Road/Valley Road in Abington Township, Montgomery County, for gas main installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
The work schedule is:
- Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Susquehanna Road; and
- Monday, March 15, through the end of April, Susquehanna Road is scheduled to close. During the 24/7 closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 611 (Old York Road), The Fairway and Rydal Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
PECO Energy will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #