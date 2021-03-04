I-76 Reduced to One Lane Each Direction This Weekend, Westbound I-76 Closed at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia, from 7:00 PM Friday, March 5, to 5:00 AM Monday, March 8, for installation of impact attenuators, median barrier repairs and pavement profiling, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

On and off-ramps at South Street, the westbound off-ramps at 30th Street and I-676, and westbound on-ramps at University Avenue and Vare Avenue also will be closed during this weekend’s scheduled activities. Motorists heading for those exits will follow posted detours.

Eastbound and westbound I-76 lane closures between University Avenue and I-676 and the closure of on-and off-ramps at South Street previously scheduled for 7:00 PM Thursday, March 4, to 5:00 AM Friday, March 5, for pavement profiling have been canceled. The pavement profiling will be done during this weekend’s scheduled lane restrictions.

In addition, on Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12, westbound I-76 will be closed between South Street and I-676 periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repair. The westbound off-ramp to 30th Street also will be closed periodically.

When westbound I-76 is closed at 30th Street, traffic will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to I-76 west at Market Street. When the westbound 30th Street off-ramp is closed, westbound I-76 motorists heading to 30th Street will be detoured west on I-76 to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn left on 22nd Street, then left on the ramp to I-676 west and take I-76 east to the ramp to 30th Street.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing, and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is closed until late 2021 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

