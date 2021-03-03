Senate Moms Fight For Vital Funding to Help Struggling Parents Amid Pandemic

Senate Health & Human Services Committee approves bill that allocates $4 million to provide low-income Colorado families with diaper essentials

Denver, CO – Today, Senator Brittany Pettersen and Senator Jessie Danielson testified before the Senate Health and Human Services Committee in support of their legislation, SB21-027, Emergency Supplies For Colorado Babies And Families. The bill would ensure that diaper essentials are made available to all low-income Colorado families in need amid the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“As a new mother, it pains me to know that parents who are unable to afford diapers for their babies have resorted to reusing old diapers, plastic bags and toilet paper,” said Senator Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood. “The situation families are currently in is truly heart-breaking and, frankly, unconscionable – no parent should have to choose between paying for food or paying for diapers. At a time when women in the workforce have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, we need to ease the burden on families so they can fully care for their little ones, and that’s what this bill accomplishes.”

“We are the wealthiest nation in the world and yet some of our parents can’t afford diapers – that’s just unacceptable,” said Senator Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge. “It costs at least $80 per month to provide diapers for a child, which is simply unfeasible for families who have lost their jobs and struggle to afford rent, pay their bills, or buy food. Our families have suffered enough over the last year – providing access to diapers is the least we can do to help lessen the stress parents are already facing.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused thousands of Coloradans with children to lose their jobs, leaving families unable to afford basic needs, like diapers for their babies. As a result, many families are resorting to harmful alternatives that lead to painful rashes and health complications.

This bill requires the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to select one or more non-profit organizations to administer diaper distribution centers to provide $4 million in funding for diapering essentials to low-income families. This additional funding will help ensure that diaper essentials are widely available to Colorado residents in need.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 1 in 3 U.S. families reported needing more diapers. With unemployment on the rise due to COVID-19, those numbers have undoubtedly increased. Currently, there are 202,608 children under the age of three in Colorado, 33% of which are experiencing the negative effects of unmet diaper needs. Moreover, parents report missing up to 4 days of work per month due to not being able to supply the required amount of diapers to daycare centers.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, it costs at least $80 per month to provide diapers for a child, a high figure when 35% of Coloradans are currently struggling to pay for basic necessities. This issue is compounded by the fact that diapers cannot be purchased through other public assistance programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Woman, Infants, and Children program (WIC). By using existing infrastructure with diaper organizations on the ground, Colorado will be able to get diapering essentials to all low-income residents at a minimal cost.

The Yale School of Medicine found a strong association between diaper need and maternal depression, which harms both mothers and children. The mothers in the study explained that diaper need was more stressful than food insecurity.

The legislation has support from over 70 advocacy organizations throughout Colorado and would provide a tangible way of reducing parenting stress, a critical factor that influences child health and development.

SB21-027 now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration. To track the progress of the legislation, visit the Colorado General Assembly’s website.