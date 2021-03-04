Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on House Ways and Means Committee Advancing State Budget
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement in response to the South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee advancing the state budget:
"Chairman Smith and the Ways and Means Committee have demonstrated extraordinary fiscal responsibility with this conservative budget proposal. I look forward to further collaboration with the House and the Senate in moving this budget forward and protecting our taxpayers."
-###-