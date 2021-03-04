Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. McMaster to Visit Darlington Raceway and McLeod Health’s Mass Vaccination Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. –  Governor Henry McMaster will visit Darlington Raceway and McLeod Health’s mass vaccination event Friday, March 5 at 3:00 PM. The event will be the largest vaccination event in the Pee Dee to date, with 5,000 doses scheduled to be administered. 

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp, Senior Vice President and Administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center Will McLeod, Chief Medical Officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center Dr. Jeremy Robertson

WHAT: COVID-19 mass vaccination site visit

WHEN: Friday, March 5, at 3:00 PM

WHERE: Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.

Note: Media planning to attend the event should RSVP with Brent S. Gambill bgambill@nascar.com. Media will enter at Gate 39A, drive through the infield tunnel and follow the signs that say MEDIA for parking.

-###-

