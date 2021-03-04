State of South Carolina announces T-Mobile expansion in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The State of South Carolina today announced that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS), one of the largest wireless network operators in the country, will expand its operations in Charleston County. The $10.2 million investment in its Customer Experience Center will create up to 540 new jobs, bringing the Charleston County location to a total of approximately 1,540 full-time employees.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile delivers a large and fast nationwide 5G network that offers reliable connectivity for customers. Through its award-winning Team of Experts service model, T-Mobile offers customers a dedicated team of highly trained experts based on location, a critical piece of its Un-Carrier strategy – allowing the company to deliver a high-quality customer care experience.

Located at 8571 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, T-Mobile expanded its Customer Care Center by 44,350 square feet to accommodate the company’s growing customer care team.

Upgrades to the facility were completed in late spring of 2020. Individuals interested in joining the T-Mobile team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“T-Mobile is customer obsessed, and we are so excited that the Charleston community will continue to play a huge role in helping us show even more customers our Un-carrier love! We are so excited for what’s to come as we expand our operations and team in Charleston, and we can’t wait to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer.” -T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care Callie Field

“South Carolina continues to be a place where companies can establish business and prosper, and today’s announcement certainly speaks to that reputation. We celebrate T-Mobile’s growth and their decision to expand their footprint within our borders.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When globally recognized brands like T-Mobile are able to operate in South Carolina and find success, it shows that the Palmetto State is open for business. T-Mobile’s commitment to South Carolina with this latest investment will have an impact in Charleston County and the entire state for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We have proven ourselves, locally and nationally, as a destination to call on for business growth. Congratulations to T-Mobile on their notable expansion in Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

